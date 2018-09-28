Atlanta Braves (89-70, first in NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (78-81, third in NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Braves: Michael Foltynewicz (12-10, 2.88 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 193 strikeouts) Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Phillies head into the ballgame looking to end an eight-game skid. Philadelphia pitchers are averaging 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Hector Neris paces the staff with a mark of 14.4. The Braves come into the contest with an eight-game lead over the Nationals in the NL East. Atlanta pitchers are holding opponents to just a .230 batting average this year. In their last meeting on Sept. 23, Anibal Sanchez earned the win in a 2-1 victory for the Braves.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 187 hits for the Braves this year. His .308 batting average is sixth in the National League. Ender Inciarte has 10 hits and is batting .286 over his past 10 games for Atlanta. Rhys Hoskins has 33 home runs and 94 RBIs in 150 games for the Phillies. Jorge Alfaro is batting .273 with six hits over his past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .223 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by one run. Phillies: 2-8, .201 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 34 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

