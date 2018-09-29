Atlanta Braves (90-70, first in NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (78-82, third in NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Braves: Anibal Sanchez (7-6, 2.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (16-6, 2.46 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 216 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Phillies enter the contest as losers of their last nine games. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Jerad Eickhoff’s 18.6. The Braves come into the matchup with a nine-game lead over the Nationals in the NL East. Atlanta pitchers are holding opponents to just a .230 batting average this season. The Braves won 10-2 in Friday’s meeting, Michael Foltynewicz earned his 13th win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is hitting .312 with 191 hits and 23 home runs in 160 games this year for the Braves. Ender Inciarte has 12 hits and is batting .333 over his past 10 games for Atlanta. Rhys Hoskins has 34 home runs and 95 RBIs this season for the Phillies. Cesar Hernandez has seven hits over his past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs. Phillies: 1-9, .191 batting average, 7.46 ERA, outscored by 45 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

