Philadelphia Phillies (3-0, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (1-2, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-1, 2.35 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division games in 2018. Washington pitchers had an ERA of 4.04 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.25.

The Phillies went 34-42 in division play in 2018. Philadelphia hit 186 total home runs and averaged 7.8 hits per game last season. The Nationals won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.