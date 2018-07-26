Philadelphia Phillies’ Carlos Santana watches his two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — Rhys Hoskins, Maikel Franco and Nick Williams each hit two of Philadelphia’s record-tying seven home runs, and the Phillies overpowered the Cincinnati Reds 9-4 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Carlos Santana added a two-run homer as the NL East leaders tied the franchise record for home runs in a game, set on Sept. 8, 1998, against the Mets.

Left-hander Ranger Suarez (1-0) won his major league debut, allowing six hits and four runs with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings. Eugenio Suarez and Tucker Barnhart each reached him for two-run homers.

The Phillies opened a six-game road trip with their fourth win in five games.

Twelve of the game’s combined 13 runs were produced by homers. Philadelphia’s seven home runs were the most given up by the Reds in a game this season. The Phillies tacked on three doubles for a season-high 10 extra-base hits.

Hoskins hit solo home runs in the first and sixth innings, giving him six in his last six games and pushing his season total to a career-high 20. He hit 18 last season.

Franco’s first homer, off reliever Michael Lorenzen (1-1), snapped a 4-4 tie in the fifth. Williams led off the fourth with his 13th homer, one more than the 12 he hit as a rookie last season, and added his 14th in the ninth to tie the record.

Suarez’s first-inning liner into the left-field seats gave him homers in a career-high four straight games.

Reds rookie Tyler Mahle set a career low in innings for the second time in three starts. Mahle, who lasted 2 1/3 innings on July 11 at Cleveland, logged just one on Thursday, throwing 53 pitches while allowing six hits and three runs with a walk and three strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS J.P. Crawford had his first session of batting practice on Thursday since going on the disabled list on June 20 with a broken left hand.

Reds: OF Jesse Winker will have season-ending surgery to repair a right shoulder injury. The Reds promoted former Yankees OF Mason Williams from Triple-A Louisville and moved IF Alex Blandino to the 60-day disabled list.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-8) allowed eight hits and six runs, four earned, with nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings in a 10-2 loss to San Diego in his last start last Sunday.

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4-3) has allowed 11 hits and nine runs in 7 2/3 innings over his last two starts.

