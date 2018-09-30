Atlanta Braves (90-71, first in NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-82, third in NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Braves: Kevin Gausman (10-10, 3.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (1-1, 6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will look for another strong outing after a combined two-hitter tossed by Aaron Nola, Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Neris in a 3-0 victory over Atlanta on Saturday. The Phillies have gone on a 1-9 slide in their last 10 outings. Philadelphia pitchers are averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Jerad Eickhoff paces the staff with a mark of 18.6. The Braves come into the matchup with an eight-game lead over the Nationals in the NL East. The Atlanta pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .229 batting average this season. The Phillies won Saturday’s contest 3-0. Nola picked up his 17th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 191 hits for the Braves this season. He’s batting .310 on the year. Ender Inciarte has 12 hits and is batting .324 over his past 10 games for Atlanta. Rhys Hoskins has 34 home runs and 95 RBIs in 152 games for the Phillies. Cesar Hernandez has eight hits over his past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs. Phillies: 1-9, .188 batting average, 7.46 ERA, outscored by 46 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

