New York Mets (10-7, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (10-6, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (1-1, 7.47 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (1-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either New York or Philadelphia will take home a series victory with a win.

The Phillies are 8-5 against NL East opponents. Philadelphia has slugged .457, good for fourth in the National League. Maikel Franco leads the club with a .630 slugging percentage, including eight extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Mets are 9-6 in division games. New York has a team on-base percentage of .352, good for second in the National League. Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .484. The Phillies won the last meeting 14-3. Nick Pivetta secured his second victory and J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs for Philadelphia. Steven Matz registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franco leads the Phillies with six home runs and is batting .259. Rhys Hoskins is 12-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with six home runs and is batting .328. Michael Conforto is 12-for-38 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 5-5, .280 batting average, 7.38 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (right elbow soreness), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (arm), Jean Segura: day-to-day (hamstring), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (finger), Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (ankle).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee), Todd Frazier: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.