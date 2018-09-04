MIAMI — Phillies infielder Maikel Franco has reported worsening soreness in his right wrist, and he’s expected to return to Philadelphia for evaluation by a specialist.

Earlier X-rays were negative, but Franco missed his second game in a row Tuesday in Miami, and he’ll likely undergo an MRI. He’s batting .267 with 22 homers and 66 RBIs.

The Phils recalled infielder J.P. Crawford from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

