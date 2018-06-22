WASHINGTON, DC — JUNE 22: Washington Nationals starting pitcher Tanner Roark (57) leaves the game after being pulled in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Tanner Roark had plenty of time to evaluate what happened Friday night. More than half of the most lopsided loss of the Washington Nationals’ season dragged to its 12-2 conclusion without him on the mound. For the second straight start, Roark did not finish the fifth inning. He spent more innings watching video Friday than he did pitching.

After the game, Roark said he thought he spotted something in the film, a mechanical flaw causing the problems that led to four walks and six earned runs in 4⅓ innings. The loss dropped the Nationals (40-34) into third place in the National League East, a half-game behind the Phillies (40-33).

This marks the latest they have been in third place since 2013.

“Just overall a bad start again,” Roark said. “But I’ve got to stay optimistic. I found something [in the film room]. So you’ve got to take a positive out of a negative all the time.”

As Roark was throwing his 109th, 110th, and 111th pitches of the evening, still fighting for the second out of the fifth, Manager Dave Martinez had to weigh the pros of letting Roark push through trouble against the cons of the game getting out of hand. With rookies starting Saturday and Sunday, he couldn’t afford to blow his entire bullpen. He needed fresh arms to cover Erick Fedde and Jefry Rodriguez should either struggle. Besides, he should be able to count on a veteran like Roark to push through five innings, even on an off-day.

So Martinez left Roark in — and the Phillies knocked him out, forcing Martinez to use four relievers, three of whom allowed runs. At one point, he considered pitching Spencer Kieboom just to save some arms. The whole scenario qualified as an aberration for a team that entered Friday night with the third-best ERA in the majors and left with the sixth best. But Roark’s struggles have become worrisome for a team already missing Stephen Strasburg and Jeremy Hellickson .

Hellickson will throw a rehab assignment Sunday and could be ready to return from his hamstring injury by the time his next turn comes up in the rotation. Strasburg played catch Friday, which is a good sign. But even when they return, the Nationals will need Roark.

Their rotation is — and always has been — the thing that was supposed to protect them against NL East challengers — the thing they had that other teams did not. Challenged more in their division than they have been in three years, the Nationals desperately need that rotation to deliver on its promise.

After needing 97 pitches to get through four innings in his previous start, Roark allowed seven hits while walking four Friday against a team with the eighth-lowest OPS in baseball. He got two strikes, then ran the count full. He made good pitches, then yanked crucial ones. His mechanics looked inconsistent, something he has wrestled with since spring training, when he abandoned the windup, then brought it back. His pitch count climbed. He pitched so inconsistently that it looked as if he might be hurt. Roark said he isn’t.

“He says he feels fine,” Martinez said. “I think he . . . today it just didn’t look like he was attacking the strike zone.”

Roark walked the game’s first batter and surrendered two runs in a lengthy first inning. He also struck out three in that first with stuff that looked lively enough to strike out a few more if he could command it. Command, however, came and went.

Martinez planned his lineup around Roark’s struggles, at least in part. He started Michael A. Taylor in center, which meant Adam Eaton sat against a right-handed starter for the second straight day. Martinez acknowledged he played Taylor, in part, because he wanted his best possible outfield defense behind Roark — an unintended acknowledgment of Roark’s recent struggles and the need to have as much hit-stealing capability behind him as possible.

But Taylor also has made himself indispensable offensively, batting over .400 in June and leading the majors with 22 steals. He doubled Juan Soto home in the second inning, stole third, then scored the Nationals’ second run on Wilmer Difo’s sacrifice fly. That run tied the game. The Nationals didn’t score again.

As his teammates struggled to score, Roark sat in the video room, comparing footage of his 2016 outings to footage from Friday. He said he found something he could change, a small mechanical difference from his best self and his current self. He did not say exactly what it is.

“It’s more of a timing thing,” Roark said. “Once I get timing with every single pitch and it comes out the exact same way, looking exactly like a fastball, it’ll be tougher for the hitters.”

The Nationals need Roark to make the fix. Friday was just the third time this season they allowed at least 10 runs. The bullpen allowed five of them, though Roark said later he “left them out to dry,” shouldering the blame. Roark is 3-8 and has needed an average of more than eight pitches to get each of his past 25 outs. Something is not right, and the Nationals cannot afford for much more to go wrong.