NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Phillies made a flurry of roster moves Tuesday, including promoting right-hander Enyel De Los Santos from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The 22-year-old Dominican Republic native was set to start the game against the New York Mets, making his major league debut. De Los Santos was 9-3 with a 1.89 ERA in 16 starts for the Iron Pigs this season.

When the Mets counter with righty Drew Gagnon, who is also appearing in his first big league game, it will be the first time a Phillies starter makes his debut against another starter in his first outing since Sept. 25, 1944, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Back then, Charlie Ripple faced Chicago’s Charlie Gassaway at Shibe Park.

To make room for De Los Santos on the 40-man roster, Philadelphia transferred Pedro Florimon to the 60-day disabled list. The versatile utility man has been idle since May 30 with a fractured right foot.

The club also promoted infielder Trevor Plouffe and optioned outfielder Dylan Cozens to Lehigh Valley. A veteran of eight seasons, Plouffe last played in the majors in 2017 and combined to hit .198 in 100 games for Oakland and Tampa Bay.

Left-hander Hoby Milner was designated for assignment.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.