PHILADELPHIA — Trevor Story broke up Vince Velasquez’s no-hitter with an RBI double with two outs in the seventh inning Thursday.
The hard-throwing Phillies righty retired 20 of the first 21 Rockies batters he faced before he walked Carlos Gonzalez. Story then lined Velasquez’s 105th pitch — a curve — to left.
Velasquez got a standing ovation as he exited after the hit. Velasquez looked nothing like the pitcher who allowed 10 runs against the Brewers last Friday. He had six strikeouts and walked two.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.