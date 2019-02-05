PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies have signed catcher Drew Butera to a minor league contract with an invitation to attend major league spring training.

Butera has a .201 career average with a .299 slugging percentage in 497 games over nine seasons. He has played for the Twins, Dodgers, Angels, Royals and Rockies.

If he’s added to the 40-man roster, the 35-year-old Butera gets a one-year contract for $1.3 million while in the majors and $210,000 while in the minors.

He has performance bonuses of $50,000 each for 50, 60, 70 and 80 games.

