Cleveland Indians (91-71, first in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Minnesota Twins (78-84, second in the AL Central in 2018)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Twins: Michael Pineda (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians visit the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Target Field.

The Twins finished 42-34 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Minnesota hit .250 as a team last year and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game.

The Indians went 49-27 in division games in 2018. Cleveland pitchers had an ERA of 3.77 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.20.

Twins Injuries: None listed.

Indians Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.