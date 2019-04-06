Minnesota Twins (4-2, first in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-1, first in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes the field against Philadelphia a game after Jorge Polanco hit for the cycle.

The Phillies went 49-32 in home games in 2018. Philadelphia pitchers had an ERA of 4.15 last year while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.

The Twins went 29-52 away from home in 2018. Minnesota averaged 8.5 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 22 total triples last year.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.