PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have put veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli on the seven-day concussion disabled list.

The Pirates made the move Friday night just before the start of their game with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rookie catcher Jacob Stallings was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Cervelli left the June 9 game against the Cubs at Chicago in the fourth inning after being struck on the helmet and left of his jaw by a foul tip off the bat of Jason Heyward. Cervelli passed the concussion protocol and played in six more games, but began feeling symptoms Thursday night late in the Pirates’ 9-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

An 11-year veteran, Cervelli has already hit a career-high nine home runs this season, with 36 RBIs in 55 games while batting .247. His previous high for homers was seven in 2015, his first season with Pittsburgh after spending seven years with the New York Yankees.

Stallings played in five games with the Pirates earlier this month and went 5 for 14 (.357).

