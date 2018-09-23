Milwaukee Brewers (88-67, second in NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (78-75, fourth in NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Brewers: Wade Miley (5-2, 2.08 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Pirates: Nick Kingham (5-6, 4.69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Either Milwaukee or Pittsburgh will ensure a series victory with a win. The Pirates have gone 5-8 in Kingham’s starts. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Corey Dickerson’s mark of .298. The Brewers have gone 35-37 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .235 batting average this year. In Saturday’s game, the Pirates defeated the Brewers 3-0. Trevor Williams got the win for Pittsburgh, his 14th on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich is batting .320 with a .387 on-base percentage and .571 slugging percentage in 139 games this season for the Brewers. Mike Moustakas has nine hits and two home runs over his past 10 games for Milwaukee. Starling Marte has 76 runs and 69 RBIs for the Pirates this year. Josh Bell has 14 hits and is batting .389 over his past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .225 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs. Pirates: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by four runs.

PIRATES INJURIES: The Pittsburgh Pirates placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sep 15, with a dislocated left shoulder and bone bruise on his left knee on Friday, Sept. 7.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports