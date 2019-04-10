Pittsburgh Pirates (5-4, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (3-7, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jordan Lyles (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Yu Darvish (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs finished 41-36 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Chicago hit 167 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.

The Pirates went 43-33 in division play in 2018. Pittsburgh averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 290 total doubles last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

