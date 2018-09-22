Milwaukee Brewers (88-66, second in NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (77-75, fourth in NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Brewers: Zach Davies (2-6, 4.66 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Pirates: Trevor Williams (13-9, 3.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pirates have gone 15-14 in Williams’ starts this season. Pittsburgh has a collective .254 batting average on the year, led by Corey Dickerson’s .296 mark. The Brewers have gone 35-36 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .234 batting average on the season. The Brewers won Friday’s contest 8-3. Corbin Burnes picked up his sixth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 175 hits for the Brewers this year. His .320 batting average is first in the National League. Mike Moustakas has eight hits and two home runs over his past 10 games for Milwaukee. Starling Marte has 19 home runs and 67 RBIs this season for the Pirates. Josh Bell has one home run and three RBIs while slugging .649 over his past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs. Pirates: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by eight runs.

PIRATES INJURIES: The Pittsburgh Pirates placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sep 15, with a dislocated left shoulder and bone bruise on his left knee on Friday, Sept. 7.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports