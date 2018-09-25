Oakland Athletics (95-62, second in AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-71, third in AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Athletics: Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Mariners: Mike Leake (10-10, 4.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Piscotty has been as good as it gets for Oakland as of late. He’s batting .421 with eight hits and two home runs in the past week. The Mariners are 19-11 in Leake’s starts this year. Seattle is hitting a collective .255 this year, led by Jean Segura’s mark of .303. The Athletics are 36-35 against the rest of their division. Oakland’s lineup has 173 home runs this year, Khris Davis paces them with 46 homers. In Monday’s game, the A’s defeated the Mariners 7-3. Ryan Buchter got the win for Oakland, his fifth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 28 home runs this season, 13th in the American League. Matt Chapman has 11 hits and is batting .262 over his past 10 games for Oakland. Nelson Cruz has 36 home runs and 92 RBIs in 138 games for the Mariners. Robinson Cano has two home runs and 12 RBIs while slugging .778 over his past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs. Mariners: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs.

