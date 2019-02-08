MILWAUKEE — Right-hander Josh Tomlin has agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who hope he can follow Wade Miley’s example of earning a job as a non-roster player and becoming part of their starting rotation.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 34-year-old right-hander would get a one-year contract paying $1.25 million. He would have a chance to earn $2.25 million in performance bonuses.

Tomlin was 2-5 with a career-worst 6.14 ERA last season in nine starts and 23 relief appearances for Cleveland, his only team in nine big league seasons. He was 0-4 with a 7.84 ERA when dropped from the rotation in mid-May and stayed in the bullpen until the second half of September.

He is 61-53 with a 4.77 ERA in 144 starts and 39 relief appearances.

The NL Central champion Brewers announced the deal Friday.

