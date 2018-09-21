Milwaukee Brewers (87-66, second in NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (77-74, fourth in NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (14-8, 3.54 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Pirates: Ivan Nova (9-9, 4.07 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pirates hope to preserve a five-game winning streak. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective .254 this year, led by Corey Dickerson’s mark of .294. The Brewers have gone 20-12 in Chacin’s starts. The Milwaukee pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .234 batting average this season. Dickerson helped the Pirates earn a 3-2 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 16. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in 139 games for the Brewers. Christian Yelich has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .722 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee. Starling Marte is batting .278 with a .319 on-base percentage and .454 slugging percentage in 136 games this season for the Pirates. Josh Bell has one home run and three RBIs while slugging .657 over his past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs. Pirates: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run.

PIRATES INJURIES: The Pittsburgh Pirates placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Sep 15, with a dislocated left shoulder and bone bruise on his left knee on Friday, Sept. 7.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

