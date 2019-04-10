Washington Nationals (5-5, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-3, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jeremy Hellickson (0-0, 9.00 ERA) Phillies: Nick Pivetta (1-0, 6.52 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies went 34-42 in division play in 2018. Philadelphia hit .234 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 186 total home runs last year.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.25 last season while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.