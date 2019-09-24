The Nats deserve their celebration, whenever it comes.

“Pretty incredible. We always believed. Now other people see it as well,” said shortstop Trea Turner, who had a single and two doubles in Tuesday’s opener. His return from 39 games on the injured list with a broken index finger, followed by four months of stellar play, coincides with the Nats’ revival.

On this team full of dugout-dancing celebrants, who will be the wildest Nat in a wild-card clinch party? “Don’t know. We got a ridiculous clubhouse right now,” Turner said, grinning.

Entering Tuesday’s nightcap, the Nats had a 68-38 record from May 24 to Sept. 24 — the same record in that span as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. Run differential in that period: Dodgers plus-187, the Nats plus-167 (by far the two best in the NL) and the Braves plus-97. The Dodgers and Braves are clearly the class of the NL; the Braves reasserted their status by beating the Nats in five of seven games this month.

But the Nats, with Max Scherzer returning to form and Sean Doolittle looking crisp in a scoreless inning Tuesday, are as dangerous an opponent as any team might wish to avoid in a wild-card game or division series.

While champagne is all well and good, the Nats have unfinished business the rest of this week. Not deadly serious, but rather important.

Everybody wants a winner-take-all game to be at home — whether the stats say it matters or not. Fans want to see the game in their own park. Players prefer sleeping in their own beds, avoiding extra airplane flights for Game No. 163. And it’s also nice, with the season in the balance, to know every bounce off the wall.

If the Nats and Brewers tie, Milwaukee gets home field because it won the season series, taking four of the six meetings between the teams.

“I don’t really care [where the wild-card game is]. We’ve lost three Game 5s here,” said Turner, who played in the 2016 and ’17 losses. “You have to beat somebody good to advance. We’re going to have to win on the road. It’s going to come down to execution, not the ballpark. But I may be in the minority on that.”

Turner may be right. Since the playoffs expanded to include a one-game wild card in 2012, the road team has an 8-6 record. Five times those wild cards have ended up with identical records and needed a tiebreaker to decide home field. Little good that tiebreaker did them. Only one of five teams got home field that way and won.

What truly and absolutely helps in a wild-card game? An ace who pitches like a Hall of Famer when if matters most. Madison Bumgarner started such games for the Giants, both times on the road, in 2014 and 2016. Both times he had four-hit shutouts. Once, the score was still 0-0 entering the ninth. MadBum simply refused to let the Giants lose. In 2014, they won the World Series.

Can Scherzer do something similar? His regular season credentials are even better than Bumgarner’s, and his future spot in the Hall of Fame is every bit as likely, but Scherzer’s October work has been mediocre, including a loss in relief in Game 5 of the 2017 NL Division Series. So far, Mad Max and MadBum are not to be confused.

Thanks to the recent collapse of the Chicago Cubs, as well as a four-month sub-. 500 flop by the Phils and a too-little-too-late charge by the Mets, the Nats and Brewers can essentially watch each other now — and dream about an NLDS.

The Nats and Brewers, on a 15-2 streak despite losing superstar Christian Yelich for the season, may be in better position than their fans understand. One of them is virtually certain to go to the NLDS. Whichever does will probably scare the superior Dodgers half to death. The better baseball team, even a 100-win-or-more team like L.A., has almost no advantage in a five-game series.

It’s win your barbet time, again. In the past 20 years, what is the record of the team with the better regular season mark in a five-game division series?

Answer: 39-39-2. (Twice the teams had the same season record.)

The Nats illustrated this brutal reality of the division series by having the better record, and home-field advantage, four times in the NLDS. They’re 0-4.

Well, what about teams with 100-plus wins — the all-around wonderful, virtually flawless teams such as the current Dodgers (100-56). What’s their division series record?

Answer: 12-12.

That’s why Scherzer and Doolittle are so important to the Nats’ chances. For weeks, every teammate has wondered whether they could recover from injuries — Scherzer to his back, Doolittle to his knee, plus perhaps an exhausted arm. Tuesday provided some hints.

In the afternoon game, Doolittle faced Bryce Harper in the eighth inning and threw him six pitches — all strikes. But four of them were sliders, not his usual cocktail of high, hard fastballs, with a chaser of more high heat. Harper looked befuddled, even tried to bunt for a hit. (It went foul.) After a couple of weak fouls, he dribbled out to second base. “You’re a clown, bro,” and similar pleasantries rained on the ex-Nat as they have every time he has played at Nationals Park this year.

“I’ve made some changes and been feeling good. . . . Really wanted to see how it was going to play,” Doolittle said. “I was happy with it. . . . I’m starting to get that [arm] extension back [for high fastball spin rates]. We’re starting to miss barrels again . . . get pop-ups . . . use the slider effectively. . . . I’m not proclaiming to be back by any means, but we’re definitely moving in the right direction.”

Well, Sean, “we” have about seven more days to reach “back” or close to it.

Sometimes symbolism is hard to miss. The Phils have had lots of injuries. But the Nats have had their share, too — in waves for the first 50 games, but to Scherzer and Doolittle, the ace and the closer, crimping them since the All-Star Game. The Nats responded with the best chemistry they’ve had since 2012, despite a radically revamped roster — or perhaps because of it.

The Phils have been dreary and snippy for months. The Harper factor? He’s not an overtly bad teammate. But he’s constantly spotlight-snagging, branding himself and polishing a profitable image as a legend who is a full level better than the real Harper is. That gets old.

This week, the Phillies were the team being eliminated in D.C. despite adding Harper, catcher J.T. Realmuto, shortstop Jean Segura and others, while the Nats were the club, without Harper, but with an effective Baby Shark cheer, that had plastic over their lockers to guard against the celebratory bubbly.

“Baseball is the hardest sport to reach the playoffs,” said Doolittle, meaning the major leagues allow only 10 in the field, fewer than the NFL’s 12 or the 16 in the NBA and NHL. “But all you need is a ticket to the dance. Once you’re in, anything can happen.”

The Nats are about to get that ticket. They punched it the hard way — all by themselves when few thought they could. As for dancing, they’ve been doing that all along.