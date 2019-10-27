The president was expected to leave before the game between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros ended.

It was a rare adventure for Trump, who usually stays inside the White House while in Washington, an overwhelmingly liberal city. He had not attended a Washington sporting event since becoming president and has not eaten at a Washington restaurant except at his own hotel near the White House. He is not a regular presence on the society scene, skipping events such as fetes at the Kennedy Center.

Sunday’s ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by José Andrés, a celebrity chef and philanthropist who received rapturous applause.

Andrés halted plans to open a restaurant at Trump’s hotel, spurring a breach-of-contract suit filed by the Trump Organization that was settled in 2017. He has been a frequent critic of the president’s policies.

The Nationals did not invite Trump to the game but later worked with Major League Baseball officials to help coordinate the visit, officials told The Washington Post. He was not expected to visit the box of Nationals owner Mark Lerner, a major Democratic donor, but was instead sitting with 11 Republican members of Congress — largely his biggest defenders.

Biggest dignitary here, Jose Andres , America’s game and America’s most generous chef. pic.twitter.com/4q9CYEF3il — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) October 28, 2019

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg said that he was “excited” for Trump to come but that the visit had created an unusual atmosphere in the team’s clubhouse.

“Usually the dogs that are sniffing in our clubhouse are these nice Labs that are super friendly. And today there was a German shepherd that I didn’t really feel comfortable petting,” he said.

Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo, wearing a blue-and-white-striped shirt on the field before the game, was also not interested in talking about Trump.

“I don’t know where he’s sitting,” Rizzo said with a smile before walking into the dugout a minute later.

Asked twice if Trump was invited by the team to attend, he declined to say. “I’ve got to worry about going 1-0 on the field,” he said. “That’s what I’ve got to worry about.”

