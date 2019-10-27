President Trump arrived at Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park on Sunday night flanked by the first lady, a coterie of Republican members of Congress and senior aides.

Wearing a suit and red tie, the president entered the ballpark about eight minutes before the first pitch and sat in Suite 119, a luxury area along the third base line. He drew little notice when he arrived besides a smattering of cheers and boos from nearby fans who saw him. When he was announced on the ballpark’s public address system and shown on the video board in the outfield between the third and fourth innings, the crowd responded with loud, sustained boos for several seconds.

The president was expected to leave before the game between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros ended.

It was a rare adventure for Trump, who usually stays inside the White House while in Washington, an overwhelmingly liberal city. He had not attended a Washington sporting event since becoming president and has not eaten at a Washington restaurant except at his own hotel near the White House. He is not a regular presence on the society scene, skipping events such as fetes at the Kennedy Center.

Sunday’s ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by José Andrés, a celebrity chef and philanthropist who received rapturous applause.

Andrés halted plans to open a restaurant at Trump’s hotel, spurring a breach-of-contract suit filed by the Trump Organization that was settled in 2017. He has been a frequent critic of the president’s policies.

The Nationals did not invite Trump to the game but later worked with Major League Baseball officials to help coordinate the visit, officials told The Washington Post. He was not expected to visit the box of Nationals owner Mark Lerner, a major Democratic donor, but was instead sitting with 11 Republican members of Congress — largely his biggest defenders.

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg said that he was “excited” for Trump to come but that the visit had created an unusual atmosphere in the team’s clubhouse.

“Usually the dogs that are sniffing in our clubhouse are these nice Labs that are super friendly. And today there was a German shepherd that I didn’t really feel comfortable petting,” he said.

Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo, wearing a blue-and-white-striped shirt on the field before the game, was also not interested in talking about Trump.

“I don’t know where he’s sitting,” Rizzo said with a smile before walking into the dugout a minute later.

Asked twice if Trump was invited by the team to attend, he declined to say. “I’ve got to worry about going 1-0 on the field,” he said. “That’s what I’ve got to worry about.”

