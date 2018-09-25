Baltimore Orioles (45-111, fifth in AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (106-51, first in AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Orioles: Jimmy Yacabonis (0-2, 6.34 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Red Sox: David Price (15-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: David Price can earn his 16th victory this season for Boston with a win. The Red Sox enter the matchup with a nine and a half-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. Boston is hitting .267 as a team this year, Mookie Betts’ mark of .343 paces the team. The Orioles are 2-3 in games started by Yacabonis. Baltimore’s lineup has 199 home runs this year, led by Trey Mancini’s mark of 23. The Red Sox won Monday’s contest 6-2. Nathan Eovaldi picked up his sixth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Jones is batting .280 with a .308 on-base percentage and .418 slugging percentage in 139 games this season for the Orioles. D.J. Stewart has two home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Baltimore. J.D. Martinez has 41 home runs and 124 RBIs in 146 games for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers has three home runs and five RBIs over his past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 10 runs. Red Sox: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by six runs.

ORIOLES INJURIES: The Baltimore Orioles placed OF Austin Hays on the 60-day disabled list with an undisclosed injury on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports