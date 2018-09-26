Pittsburgh Pirates (80-76, fourth in NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (91-66, first in NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Pirates: Ivan Nova (9-9, 4.01 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Cubs: Jose Quintana (13-11, 4.11 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cubs come into the contest with a half-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central. The Chicago offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, Ben Zobrist leads the team with a mark of .310. The Pirates are 8-2 over their last 10 games. Pittsburgh has allowed just 2.7 runs per game in Nova’s starts this season. In Tuesday’s game, the Pirates defeated the Cubs 6-0. Chris Archer got the win for Pittsburgh, his sixth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte is hitting .276 with 149 hits and 19 home runs in 140 games this year for the Pirates. Pablo Reyes has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Pittsburgh. Javier Baez has 97 runs and 110 RBIs for the Cubs this year. Daniel Murphy has 12 hits and is batting .316 over his past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .253 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs. Cubs: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by three runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

