Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Miami. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

MIAMI — Jose Quintana gave up six hits in seven innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 4-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Quintana (2-1) struck out seven and extended his scoreless innings streak to 14. The left-hander didn’t allow a runner to reach second until Austin Dean’s two-out double in the seventh.

Javier Baez went 3 for 4 and hit his fifth homer, a solo shot to the opposite field off Adam Conley in the eighth. Baez has three hits in each of his last three games.

Brandon Kintzler relieved Quintana and surrendered a two-out single to Brian Anderson and walked Starlin Castro. Jorge Alfaro drove Kintzler’s 1-1 fastball to the warning track in center before Albert Almora tracked it down for the third out.

Chicago scored its fourth run on Ben Zobrist’s sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Pedro Strop pitched a scoreless ninth for the Cubs, who have won five of six.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead on Daniel Descalso’s single in the third and pushed across another run in the fourth on David Bote’s RBI groundout.

Miami starter Pablo Lopez (1-3) allowed two runs, five hits, struck out six and walked one in five innings.

Before the game, the Marlins optioned shortstop JT Riddle to Triple-A New Orleans and recalled outfielder Isaac Galloway. Galloway started in right field and went 1 for 4. He also threw out Descalso at third as he attempted to advance from second on a flyout.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Cubs: Manager Joe Maddon said there is no date set for LHP Jon Lester (left hamstring strain) to resume throwing while he continues non-baseball rehabilitation. LHP Mike Montgomery (left lat) postponed his rehabilitation stint Tuesday at Single A South Bend after his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Marlins: RHP Austin Brice (gastroenteritis) was placed on the 10-day injured list. LHP Jarlin Garcia was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to take Brice’s spot on the roster.

UP NEXT:

Cubs LHP Cole Hamels (2-0, 3.79) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday against RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-1, 4.24).

