HOUSTON — Rajai Davis is getting the chance to further his October legacy.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Thursday the speedy outfielder will get his team’s final spot on the 25-man roster for the AL Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Davis was given the nod over backup infielder Erik Gonzalez. Davis cemented his place in October baseball lore with a tying home run in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series before Cleveland lost to the Chicago Cubs in 10 innings.

Houston manager A.J. Hinch chose to carry just two catchers, leaving off Max Stassi for rookie Myles Straw, another speedy outfielder who has been mostly used as a pinch-runner. The Astros bullpen will consist of closer Roberto Osuna, Lance McCullers Jr., Ryan Pressly, left-hander Tony Sipp, Collin McHugh, Will Harris and hard-throwing rookie Josh James.

Hinch chose to go with James over Hector Rondon, who has struggled over the last month, for his ability to pitch multiple innings. Also left off the roster were right-hander Brad Peacock, who appeared in seven games with one start last postseason, and 2017 All-Star Chris Devenski.

Cleveland Indians’ Rajai Davis throws during a baseball workout, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Cleveland. The Indians play the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League division series on Friday in Houston. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press)

