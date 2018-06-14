ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have optioned infielder Hanser Alberto to Triple-A Round Rock to clear a roster spot for left-hander Yohander Mendez to make his first big league start.

Alberto was sent down Thursday, a day off for the Rangers. Mendez will start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies.

Mendez is 0-6 with a 5.26 ERA in 10 starts for Round Rock. His 10 previous MLB appearances have all been in relief. He has appeared in only one game for the Rangers this year.

Struggling starter Matt Moore (1-5, 7.88) will go to the bullpen for now to work on his delivery.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.