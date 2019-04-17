Los Angeles Angels (8-9, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (9-7, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Matt Harvey (0-1, 10.05 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (0-1, 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Los Angeles and Texas are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Rangers are 6-5 against the rest of their division. The Texas offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Elvis Andrus leads the team with a mark of .403.

The Angels are 4-8 in division matchups. Los Angeles ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .368. The Rangers won the last meeting 5-0. Mike Minor secured his second victory and Joey Gallo went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Jaime Barria registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrus leads the Rangers with 27 hits and is batting .403. Gallo is 9-for-34 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Trout leads the Angels with 14 hits and has 12 RBIs. Tommy La Stella is 5-for-27 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Angels: 7-3, .230 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: 10-day IL (right knee soreness), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Skaggs: 10-day IL (left ankle sprain), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Upton: 10-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.