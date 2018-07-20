ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have put outfielder Nomar Mazara on the 10-day disabled list and recalled outfielder Willie Calhoun from Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers made the moves Friday before hosting the Cleveland Indians in their first game after the All-Star break.

Mazara has a sprained right thumb, which is on his glove hand. He got hurt on a defensive play early in last Saturday’s game at Baltimore. He finished that game but didn’t play Sunday.

Calhoun, a top prospect, was acquired when Rangers traded Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers got last summer. He finished last season with the Rangers, but this is his first big league stint this year.

