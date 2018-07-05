Texas Rangers trainer Kevin Harmon, left, escorts relief pitcher Tony Barnette (43) as he leaves after suffering an injury during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Houston won 5-3. (Brandon Wade/Associated Press)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers reliever Tony Barnette won’t throw for at least four weeks after an MRI revealed a strained lat muscle.

Barnette had the MRI exam Wednesday, a day after leaving a game in the middle of a batter. The team had initially said the right-hander had a shoulder strain after he came out of Tuesday night’s game.

The Rangers said after their 5-4 loss in 10 innings on Wednesday night that Barnette will be re-evaluated in four weeks. The reliever will not throw during that time.

Working the eighth inning in a 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, his second inning of the game, Barnette felt something different in his shoulder on his first pitch to Marwin Gonzalez. Barnette (2-0) threw two more pitches before exiting the game.

Texas recalled right-hander Chris Martin from Triple-A Round Rock. Martin was optioned to the minors on Tuesday, but was able to come back before 10 days by replacing a player on the DL.

Martin (1-2) worked the 10th inning against the Astros, and fell down after one of his pitches. The Rangers said after the game that he had a left groin issue that would be re-evaluated.

