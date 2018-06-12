ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have signed their top five draft picks, including first-round selection Cole Winn. The right-handed pitcher got a $3.15 million signing bonus.

A week after the five high school players were taken in the draft, they were introduced at the Rangers ballpark on Tuesday. They then flew to Arizona together to report to the team’s complex there.

Right-handed pitcher Owen White, the second-round pick, got a $1.5 million bonus while Mason Englert, the 6-foot-5 righty from nearby Forney who was taken in the fourth round, got $1 million.

There were also two shortstops in that group, both of them from Arizona. Third-round selection Jonathan Ornelas got $622,800 and fifth-round pick Jayce Easley got $500,000.

