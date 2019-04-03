Arizona Diamondbacks (3-3, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (3-3, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (0-0, 5.40 ERA) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at PETCO Park.

The Padres finished 28-48 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. San Diego averaged 8.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The Diamondbacks went 39-37 in division play in 2018. Arizona averaged 7.9 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 50 total triples last season.

