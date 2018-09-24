Los Angeles Dodgers (87-69, first in NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-77, third in NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-5, 2.46 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (6-2, 3.92 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Los Angeles begin a three-game series. The Diamondbacks head into the matchup as losers of their last three games. Arizona has allowed just 2.3 runs per game in Ray’s starts. The Dodgers enter the contest with a one and a half-game lead over the Rockies in the NL West. Los Angeles’ lineup has 167 home runs this year, led by Max Muncy’s mark of 33. In their last meeting on Sept. 2, Kenley Jansen earned the win in a 3-2 victory for the Dodgers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger is batting .258 with a .334 on-base percentage and .465 slugging percentage in 155 games this season for the Dodgers. Yasiel Puig has six home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging 1.000 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Paul Goldschmidt has 33 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. David Peralta has 10 hits and is batting .294 over his past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .289 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs. Diamondbacks: 2-8, .201 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 25 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports