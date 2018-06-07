Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brad Miller (13) tags out a sliding Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper (34), during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Washington. Umpire Tom Woodring (75) had called Harper safe but the play was overturned after a video replay challenge from the Tampa Bay Rays. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have designated infielder Brad Miller for assignment to clear a roster spot for first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers.

Miller, 28, hit .256 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 48 games this season but struggled defensively at first base.

Tampa Bay announced Wednesday that the 22-year old Bauers, considered one of the Rays’ top offensive prospects, will be recalled from Triple-A Durham.

The decision on Miller, obtained from Seattle as part of a six-player deal in November 2015, was announced before Thursday night’s game with the Mariners.

