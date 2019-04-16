Baltimore Orioles (7-10, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-4, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (0-1, 8.76 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.53 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore are set to begin a three-game series.

The Rays are 2-1 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay has slugged .435 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .732 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Orioles are 6-7 against teams from the AL East. The Baltimore pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 5.98, Hanser Alberto paces the staff with a mark of 18.00. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 17 RBIs and is batting .357. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 23 hits and is batting .343. Renato Nunez has 13 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .286 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rays Injuries: Jose De Leon: 10-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee), Austin Wynns: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

