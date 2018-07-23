Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell (4) throws during the fourth inning at the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have put All-Star left-hander Blake Snell on the 10-day disabled list with fatigue in his throwing shoulder.

Snell had an MRI on Monday that showed no structural issues. The team is hopeful that Snell will miss just one start.

The 25-year-old Snell had been scheduled to make his first post-All-Star appearance Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. He pitched in the All-Star Game last Tuesday.

Snell is 12-5 with a 2.27 ERA in 20 starts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.