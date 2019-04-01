Houston Astros’ Jake Marisnick (6) is tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Joey Wendle (18) while attempting to steal second during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, March 31, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Jason Behnken/Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed infielder Joey Wendle on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring.

Wendle was hurt during Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros.

He finished fourth in the American League Rookie of the Year vote last season. Wendle hit .300 in 2018, which was eighth in the AL and first among major league rookies.

The Rays on Monday also recalled infielder Christian Arroyo from Triple-A Durham.

