Tampa Bay Rays (11-3, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-10, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (2-1, 2.84 ERA) Blue Jays: Clay Buchholz (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays enter the game as winners of their last five games.

The Blue Jays went 30-46 in division games in 2018. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.85 last year while striking out 8.0 hitters per game.

The Rays finished 41-35 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Tampa Bay hit .258 as a team last season and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game. The Rays won the season series 13-6 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

