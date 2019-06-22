Joe Ross collects himself during the eighth inning Saturday at Nationals Park. He allowed four runs and took the loss. (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

In a week when the Washington Nationals were playing their best baseball of the season, on a day when they could get back to .500 for the first time since late April, in a game in which they were facing an Atlanta Braves team that stands atop the National League East, the bullpen combusted in an ugly, 13-9 loss Saturday night at Nationals Park that ended Washington’s winning streak at five games.

Just when the Nationals seemed ready to prove they were no longer a team prone to embarrassing implosions, that they were a squad to be taken seriously again, the supernova came. Reliever Joe Ross surrendered a one-run lead and the decisive blow — a three-run homer in the eighth by the Braves’ Dansby Swanson — but it began before him.

[Saturday’s box score]

The meltdown started with a familiar face, Trevor Rosenthal, and was continued by Tanner Rainey, who hadn’t been around to experience the worst of this bullpen’s outings early in the season. The loss at one point seemed improbable because the resiliency of the Nationals’ bats had built leads of 3-0, 5-1 and 8-4.

The Nats had that last lead after six innings. Starter Aníbal Sánchez had let the advantage be slimmed to 5-4 in the fifth, but the Nationals’ lineup responded with five singles in six at-bats to give him a three-run cushion again, and he responded with a 1-2-3 sixth.

[Thomas Boswell: Summer’s here, and the sun may yet shine on the Nationals]

Then Manager Dave Martinez, with a bullpen thinned during the team’s two-day, three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies and a 4-3 win over the Braves on Friday, summoned Rosenthal. Twenty-four hours earlier, it appeared that Rosenthal had turned a corner, getting an eighth-inning out to maintain a one-run lead. On Saturday, it was like the night before never happened. He again looked like the bewildered right-hander who had thrown wild pitches, hit batters and needed more than 40 pitches across nearly a half-dozen appearances to record his first out of the season.

Against his first hitter, No. 8 hitter Tyler Flowers, Rosenthal issued a five-pitch walk. He put all four pitches toward the left-handed batter’s box, where he had missed during earlier struggles. By the end of his outing, he had thrown just three strikes in 15 pitches and handed out two more free passes. When Martinez came to retrieve him, the bases were loaded, nobody was out, and Nationals Park was booing.

Rainey, Martinez’s new setup man came next. He threw two strikes before losing Swanson to walk in a run. That cut Washington’s lead to 8-5, the bases were still loaded with no outs, and the Braves’ best hitter, a National League MVP candidate, was at the plate.

[Last time out: Nats beat Braves for fifth straight win after bullpen escapes late]

On the first pitch, a 97-mph four-seam fastball on the outside half of the plate, Freddie Freeman cleared the bases and tied the score with an opposite field double. Rainey navigated the rest of the inning without damage by getting a flyout and a pair of strikeouts, but the damage was done — and Rosenthal’s ERA had ballooned to 22.74.

In the bottom half, the Nationals scored on a wild pitch to reclaim the lead at 9-8, but Ross was overwhelmed in the next inning. He allowed a single, a single and a tying double before recording an out. Pitching coach Paul Menhart came out for a mound visit; the lead was gone, but the tie could be preserved. Then Swanson belted a 1-1 slider into the bullpen and, effectively, it was over.

It all overshadowed a nine-run outburst powered by four RBI by Juan Soto and three runs apiece from Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner. And it threatened to leave Washington with a series loss Sunday that it could not afford.

If the Nationals felt good about the progress they had made in the past week, if the defense and the bullpen and the timely hitting buoyed hopes of a remarkable turnaround leading to the postseason, this served as a reminder of how bad things could get — and how quick.