Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts hits a two-run double against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — The Boston Red Sox strung together 10 straight hits against Chicago White Sox left-hander Manny Bañuelos, ending one hit shy of the major league record during a nine-run third inning Saturday night.

Bañuelos retired his first eight batters before Christian Vázquez opened Boston’s two-out rally with a single. Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis and Eduardo Núñez each homered, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez had RBI doubles, and Vázquez capped the streak with another single before White Sox manager Rick Renteria pulled Bañuelos with a 9-1 deficit.

Carson Fulmer replaced Bañuelos and interrupted the hit parade by walking Andrew Benintendi. Betts flew out to right to end the inning after 14 batters.

The Colorado Rockies had a major league-record 11 straight hits during a 17-2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field on July 30, 2010.

