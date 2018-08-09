TORONTO — The Boston Red Sox moved struggling left-hander Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen and will keep right-hander Brian Johnson as a starter after ace lefty Chris Sale returns from the disabled list.

Pomeranz, 1-5 with a 6.31 ERA, is winless in eight starts since a May 2 victory over Kansas City. Pomeranz matched a season-worst with five walks in Tuesday’s start at Toronto, leaving after 4 2-3 innings. He has completed more than five innings twice in 11 starts.

Johnson won his second straight start in Wednesday’s victory over Toronto. He’s 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA in 29 games, eight starts.

Sale (mild left shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is expected to return Sunday against Baltimore.

Boston has the best record in baseball at 81-34. The Red Sox have won six straight, 10 of 11, and 25 of 30.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.