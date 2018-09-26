Baltimore Orioles’ Joey Rickard walks in front of the scoreboard during the eighth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (Michael Dwyer/Associated Press)

BOSTON — J.D. Martinez had three of Boston’s season-high 22 hits, including a three run homer that brought his major league-leading RBIs total to 127, and the Red Sox beat Baltimore 19-3 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader that sent the Orioles to a franchise-record 112th loss.

The once-proud Orioles (45-112) had lost more than 100 games just once since moving to Baltimore in 1954, in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games en route to a 55-107 record. The previous franchise record of 111 losses was set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns. Baltimore dropped 61 1/2 games behind Boston (107-51), which extended the franchise record wins it set Monday.

In the makeup of Tuesday night’s rainout, David Price (16-7) settled down after an early stumble in his final tuneup before the playoffs. He allowed three runs — all in the second inning — six hits and three walks, striking out six before leaving with a 10-3 lead after five.

Price is expected to start Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees or Oakland. Probable Game 1 starter Chris Sale was scheduled to pitch Wednesday’s second game.

Rafael Devers had four hits and six RBIs, including two homers, and Mookie Betts had two hits to raise his major league-best batting average to .346. Xander Bogaerts and Blake Swihart also homered for Boston.

Renato Nunez and Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore. Ryan Meisinger (2-1) was the loser.

NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 3, 7 INNINGS

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in the rain-shortened game that many expect was his last at Nationals Park as a Washington player.

Harper can become a free agent at season’s end. The storm arrived as Harper stood in the on-deck circle while the last out of the seventh was recorded.

Nationals rookie Victor Robles had a career-high four hits, including a three-run homer and a two-run double, and also stole a base. Brian Anderson homered for the Marlins.

Wander Suero (4-1) got the win with an inning of scoreless relief. Wei-Yin Chen (6-12) was the loser.

BLUE JAYS 3, ASTROS 1

TORONTO — Toronto gave outgoing manager John Gibbons a winning home sendoff against celebrating Houston.

Before the game, Toronto general manager Ross Atkins announced that Gibbons will not return next season. After getting the final out, closer Ken Giles gave the ball to Gibbons and the crowd rose for a standing ovation.

The World Series champion Astros clinched the AL West title when Oakland lost in extra innings at Seattle well past midnight Tuesday. Several of the Astros partied at a hotel meeting room, but they held a more traditional clubhouse celebration — complete with rain jackets and goggles — despite the loss. Houston will open the best-of-five Division Series matchup against Cleveland at home on Oct. 5.

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer and rookie Reese McGuire added a solo shot for Toronto. Grichuk connected off right-hander Chris Devenski in the first, his career-best 25th home run. McGuire led off the fifth with a blast to right, the first of his big league career.

Joe Biagini (4-7) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win and Giles, the seventh Toronto pitcher, needed just five pitches to wrap it up in the ninth, earning his 25th save in 25 opportunities. Devenski (2-3) allowed two runs and one hit in two innings.

