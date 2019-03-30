Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in the AL East in 2018) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-73, third in the AL West in 2018)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Mariners: Mike Leake (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners went 45-36 at home in 2018. Seattle hit 176 total home runs with 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The Red Sox went 51-30 away from home in 2018. Boston hit 208 total home runs and averaged 9.3 hits per game last season.

Mariners Injuries: Daniel Vogelbach: day-to-day (left elbow soreness).

Red Sox Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.