St. Louis Cardinals (8-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-8, fourth in the NL Central)

Monterrey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 6.19 ERA) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Reds enter the game as winners of their last four games.

The Reds went 26-50 in division play in 2018. Cincinnati averaged 8.7 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 172 total home runs last year.

The Cardinals went 41-35 in division games in 2018. St. Louis hit 205 total home runs with 462 total extra base hits last year.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

