Pittsburgh Pirates (80-78, fourth in NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (66-93, fifth in NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Pirates: Nick Kingham (5-7, 5.23 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (7-7, 4.91 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Reds have dropped their last five ballgames. Cincinnati is hitting .254 as a team this year, Scooter Gennett’s mark of .313 leads the team. The Pirates have gone 5-9 in games started by Kingham. Pittsburgh has allowed just 3.3 runs per game in Kingham’s starts on the season. In their last meeting on Sept. 5, Jameson Taillon earned the win in a 3-2 victory for the Pirates.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte has 150 hits for the Pirates this season. He’s batting .274 on the year. Corey Dickerson has two home runs and five RBIs while slugging .771 over his past 10 games for Pittsburgh. Eugenio Suarez has 32 home runs and 101 RBIs this year for the Reds. Jose Peraza has 12 hits and is batting .286 over his past 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.63 ERA. Reds: 3-7, .184 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored by 27 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

