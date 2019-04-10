Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) tags out Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto, center, to complete a double play in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — Jose Iglesias led off the eighth inning with a tying homer — only Cincinnati’s second hit of the game — and Jesse Winker connected one out later, rallying the Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

After dropping eight straight, the Reds (3-8) have taken the first two games against Miami by hitting seven homers. They hit five during a 14-0 victory Tuesday that ended the long slide.

The Reds managed only Matt Kemp’s single through the first seven innings and were facing their fifth shutout of the season before pulling off the late rally. Iglesias hit his first homer of the season off Drew Steckenrider (0-2) to tie it, and Winker put the Reds up with his second homer in two games.

Amir Garrett (1-0) went 1 2/3 innings. Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth for his first save, completing a combined three-hitter.

Marlins starter Trevor Richards gave up Kemp’s single and walked five in six innings. Center fielder Lewis Brinson threw out Joey Votto at the plate as he tagged on a fly ball in the first inning, helping Richards escape a bases-loaded threat.

Miami’s Neil Walker connected for his second homer off Tyler Mahle, who also struggled with his control early. Mahle gave up two hits in five innings, but matched his career high with four walks.

The Reds got manager David Bell back from a one-game suspension for his part in a fracas in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Right fielder Yasiel Puig was out of the lineup for a second day, completing his penalty. Puig decided to accept the suspension rather than challenge it, saying he doubted it would make much difference. He can play the final game of the series Thursday afternoon.

Marlins: C Jorge Alfaro got conked by a bat for the second straight game. Winker hit him on the top of the helmet on a swing Tuesday night, and Alfaro stayed in the game. He got hit Wednesday by Tucker Barnhart’s bat as he completed a swing, and again stayed in the game.

Reds: Votto was back in the starting lineup at first base. He was hit in the ribs by Wei-Yin Chen’s pitch Tuesday and left an inning later.

Marlins: Miami concludes its first road trip of the season with Pablo Lopez (1-1) making his first career appearance against the Reds.

Reds: Sonny Gray (0-2) makes his third attempt to get a win with the Reds, who acquired him from the Yankees in the offseason. Gray has allowed only three earned runs in his first two starts.

