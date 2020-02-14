Absorbed in the game, he suddenly realized that Soto had been tagged out between bases to end the inning. Briefly panicked, Hudson thought, “I’ve got to get in a few more warmup pitches.” But Nationals Park was an asylum of the jubilant, with the entire outfield stands suddenly inundated by a thunderstorm of beer and soda as fans heaved their drinks into the air in joy. In the bullpen, Hudson’s fellow relievers were climbing on the right field fence.

“They were jumping up and down, screaming. I yelled, ‘Get out of the way!’ ” so he would have a lane to throw to his bullpen catcher, Hudson said. “Nobody could hear me. That whole game, I’ve never been in a ballpark with energy around me like that.”

AD

AD

But now it was rocketing even higher.

“I tossed the ball [high] in the air,” Hudson said, imitating his underhand chuck. Then he yelled, “Let’s go do it!” ran on the field and saved the game.

That was Hudson’s favorite moment of October — even more than striking out the last batter of the World Series and heaving his glove in celebration — because it captured the insane improbability, the throbbing energy and the waves of unexpected drama that swept Washington to its first title in 95 years.

But every Nat has his own such memory. They have assembled here in spring training to start telling them. And they have no intention of stopping until they are good and ready — after they’ve heard, or rehashed, every last morsel.

AD

“We still have the same goal” as last year, said left-hander Patrick Corbin, who was the winning pitcher in the pennant- and World Series-clinching games yet ended the postseason with a losing record (2-3), a trivia answer that someday no one but Corbin will know. “But to see everyone coming into camp and remembering it — we’ll be talking about it all spring. And we should.”

AD

“So many emotions after so many heartbreaks in this clubhouse. . . . All you want to do is do it again,” Max Scherzer said. “I don’t think you’ll ever get over it. There’s too many good things . . . especially because every single guy on the team had a really big moment somewhere along the way.”

Mad Max had two favorite moments, though. First, the way the Big Three starting pitchers jumped into relief roles — Corbin five times — whenever needed.

AD

“That’s like Little League baseball: ‘Who’s going to pitch next?’ ” Scherzer said.

Also, Scherzer was delighted for Manager Dave Martinez.

“Look, Davey picked every right call the whole month. Everything he did worked out,” Scherzer said. “And when he charged at [umpire Gary Cederstrom in a Game 6 argument], that fired us up, too.”

Especially because Martinez had been hospitalized for a scary heart procedure just six weeks earlier. The manager was so mad it took two Nats coaches to wrangle him away.

AD

“I threw Chip Hale away like a fly,” Martinez said Friday, laughing. “My mother said, ‘You need to calm down.’ I said, “Do you realize what we’re playing for?’ ”

AD

Martinez’s favorite offseason memory came on a vacation to Bali. Friends in his group kept calling him “Champ.” Their guide asked Martinez’s buddies where he got the moniker. “Just Google him,” they said.

The next day, the guide, certain that an online video involving Cederstrom had revealed the source of Martinez’s fame, said, “Hey, you’re a really good wrestler.”

Martinez, delighted with this perfect self-deprecating story, said, “I had to tell him, ‘No, that’s not what I do.’ ”

If delight were visible, it would hang like a cheerful fluffy spring training cloud in the Nats’ clubhouse — except whenever the Astros are mentioned.

What if they had lost to a Houston team that plenty of Nats think was still cheating? “Thank God we don’t have to deal with that,” Corbin said.

AD

AD

“I have no proof. We assume they were,” General Manager Mike Rizzo said Friday, still hot under the collar after hearing the Astros deflect questions Thursday while never using the word “cheat.”

“Someone has got to say the word over there: Cheated. That’s important to me,” Rizzo said.

“That would not and could not happen with the Nationals. I would not let it happen,” Rizzo added, increasingly animated. The Astros “keep skipping around the word. They’ve been found guilty. And I haven’t heard the word.”

Told about Rizzo’s remarks, Stephen Strasburg gave what may have been his first full grin ever in a group interview — for about one second.

“A lot of guys in here are upset that we won the World Series and we are being overlooked because some guys cheated,” he said.

AD

Asked for his favorite offseason moment, Strasburg said, “Taking my daughter to kindergarten every day and just being a dad.” Perhaps that thought hung in the mind of the World Series MVP because a few minutes later he volunteered, “Someday I hope I’ll be talking to grandchildren and tell them about the ’19 World Series — and not really be ashamed of it at all.”

AD

With each day, Nats spring training will become more normal, less infected with the Astros virus. And moments of remembering, spiced with loud laughter or shakes of still-disbelieving heads and even gentler emotions, will be the rule.

“I don’t know if it’s still sunk in,” reliever Sean Doolittle said. “I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t totally believe it.’ ”

AD

That’s where smartphones help. A member of the Lerner family, visiting the clubhouse for a few minutes — something the Lerners seldom do, considering it the players’ space — held a video of the title-winning instant in his palm. Ted Lerner’s daughter Marla, wide-eyed, said, “Oh, my God,” and gave her 94-year-old father a hug worthy of Gerardo Parra. Ted’s son, Mark, and wife, Annette, joined the group hug, much as the Nats sometimes surrounded Strasburg and wouldn’t let him go.