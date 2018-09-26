Miami Marlins (62-95, fifth in NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (80-78, second in NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Marlins: Wei-Yin Chen (6-11, 4.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Nationals: Kyle McGowin (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Rendon has been a tough out in the past week. He’s batting .455 with 10 hits and three home runs for Washington over the past seven days. The Nationals are 40-35 against the rest of their division. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .333 this season, led by Bryce Harper’s mark of .393. The Marlins are 12-13 in Chen’s starts. The Miami pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .254 batting average on the season. The Nationals won Tuesday’s contest 9-4. Max Scherzer picked up his 18th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto is hitting .278 with 131 hits and 21 home runs in 123 games this year for the Marlins. Peter O’Brien has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Miami. Trea Turner has 18 home runs and 68 RBIs in 158 games for the Nationals. Adam Eaton has a .318 batting average, seven hits and a .455 slugging percentage over his past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs. Nationals: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs.

