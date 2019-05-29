PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera left “hand print markings” on his girlfriend’s neck during a domestic assault inside an Atlantic City casino, according to a police report obtained by a newspaper.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that the player also left “small scratches” on her arms, citing the police report.

Atlantic City police would not release the report Wednesday, and the city’s municipal court did not return numerous messages seeking information on the case.

Herrera faces a June 17 court appearance on charges of simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury.

He was arrested at the Golden Nugget casino Monday night.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball placed him on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

It’s not immediately clear if Herrera has retained a lawyer.

